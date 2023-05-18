The Border Mail
Comedy juggler James Bustar over came adversity with help from Fruit Flies

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
May 18 2023 - 11:00am
British-born James Bustar left his private school in Sydney at 14 after severe bullying to try his luck with the Flying Fruit Fly Circus more than two decades ago. "When I got there, I felt like I'd found my long, lost family."
THE boy who actually did run away to join the circus has never looked back.

