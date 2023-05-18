THE boy who actually did run away to join the circus has never looked back.
British-born James Bustar left his private school in Sydney at 14 after severe bullying to try his luck with the Flying Fruit Fly Circus.
He signed up for work experience in Albury after the verbal taunts became unbearable.
"I kind of did run away to join the circus but obviously with my parents' permission!" he said.
"I had a really bad time at the private school and it mentally affects you.
"I found the Fruit Flies online and I sent them an email saying I'd like to do work experience.
"When I got there, I felt like I'd found my long, lost family."
During the next five years, Bustar honed his skills in circus arts, with a focus on juggling under the guidance of his main trainer, Per Westman.
Flying Fruit Fly Circus became the platform for Bustar's growth, allowing him to tour the world and perform as a comedy juggler at the Commonwealth Games, World Expo Japan and the reopening of Luna Park.
His journey from overcoming adversity to being one of the most booked acts in the industry is testament to his resilience and unwavering passion for his craft.
"I used to hate people laughing at me," Bustar said.
"Now at 36 years of age, if people aren't laughing at me, I'm really worried!"
During his time with the Fruities, Bustar started his own side business as "Buster Juggler", captivating audiences with street shows and entertaining at small corporate events.
After graduating, Bustar worked as a street performer in Circular Quay before he landed a job at Huis Ten Bosch, a theme park in Japan, where he showcased his skills for a year.
Returning to his roots, Bustar joined Club Med Lindeman Island, where he served as a circus GO, teaching juggling and circus skills including the flying trapeze.
It was during his time at Club Med that the chance to perform on cruise ships emerged.
By 21, Bustar embarked on his cruise ship journey, becoming one of the youngest acts in the business.
"Now I'm travelling 85 per cent of the time," he said.
"I love it but circus is one of the industries where it is hard to find a work-life balance."
Bustar remains grounded and committed to sharing his industry knowledge and skills.
He continues to give back to the Flying Fruit Fly Circus by returning to teach and inspire the next generation of aspiring performers.
"Without the Flying Fruit Fly Circus, I wouldn't be doing what I'm doing."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.