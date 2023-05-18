THE art of imperfection comes to light in Yackandandah Theatre Company's upcoming show.
Performers, directors and producers came together to nurture performers in the art of the monologue in Imperfect, which opens next Friday.
Fleur Cunningham, Leah Warburton, Trevor Matthews, Dan Carberry, Dan Gosling, Richard Routley, Natasha Quinn, Bev Lello and Jan Salter perform pieces with production by Margie Gleeson, Maggie Craven, Leisa Whyte, Jo O'Shaughnessy and Chris Lello.
Gleeson said most pieces reflected the Japanese concept of wabi-sabi; acceptance of transience and imperfection.
Imperfect opens at Yackandandah Town Hall on Friday, May 26, at 7.30pm with shows on Saturday, May 27, at 2pm and 7.30pm.
For tickets visit trybooking.com or buy them at the door.
