Yarrawonga star Harry Wheeler has taken a one week set penalty for striking Myrtleford's Sam Martyn last weekend which will cost him a month of football.
The incident happened during the third quarter of the clash at McNamara Oval which the Pigeons won by 45 points.
Wheeler was reported by the Match Review Panel after viewing footage of the match.
The contact was deemed to be careless, high and of medium impact.
Wheeler was offered a two-week set penalty with one-week for an early guilty plea.
He elected to take the early guilty plea and one-week penalty.
Wheeler will be now forced to miss this week's interleague clash against Goulburn Valley as well as the Pigeons next match against Wangaratta Rovers on June 3.
The star Pigeon was captain of the interleague side last year.
It also means Wheeler will miss a month of football.
The Pigeons have the bye after the interleague and Wheeler is not eligible to play until round nine against Wodonga on June 10.
The Border Mail believes clubs are now hesitant to contest charges at the tribunal after the recent overhaul of the tribunal system.
Wangaratta coach Ben Reid and Myrtleford's Josh Muraca were recently given heftier sentences at the tribunal after trying to fight their charges.
The loss of Wheeler is another blow to the Ovens and Murray's hopes of defending its interleague crown against the Goulburn Valley.
The league's midfield stocks have been decimated in recent weeks with injuries to Angus Baker, Cam Ellis-Yolmen and now a suspension to Wheeler.
Star ruckman Isaac Muller and Jacob Conlan have also been ruled out with injury.
