Making a difference in others' lives often is all the satisfaction that Curtis Kishere needs.
"I enjoy helping the community, seeing their reactions and their body language," the SES volunteer said yesterday.
Mr Kishere recognised others' efforts through "Wear Orange Wednesday", an event held every year to celebrate the SES as well as the many volunteers in the wider community.
"It hits my heart to see how well I can help people who are in need," he said.
The event was held as part of National Volunteer Week.
Mr Kishere said "Wear Orange Wednesday" was all about recognising the hard work that went back into the community.
"We can do what we do because of our volunteers," he said.
Albury Wodonga Volunteer Resource Bureau general manager Renee Wilson hosted a lunch to celebrate and honour the "power of volunteerism".
About 30 people with an array of different skills and experiences gathered to celebrate their shared passion for the community.
Ms Wilson said it was a great testimony to the "effort and talent" in the Border region.
"The volunteers uplift others and, while doing so, find personal fulfilment, growth and a deeper sense of purpose," she said.
"They are the heart and soul of the community.
"They embody the spirit of compassion, generosity and service."
Guest speaker Indi MP Helen Haines said the bureau played a "significant role" in supporting volunteers, businesses and recipients of the services provided.
"The power of small kindness can never be underestimated," Dr Haines said.
"The organisation and community set the standard for providing exemplary service that has the power to change lives and the brilliance of inclusivity bringing together people from all walks of life."
Dr Haines said the theme for this year's event, change matters, was important, especially since it captured the essence of volunteering.
"You step up, step out and serve; you are in a position to change mornings with a smile, weeks with a chat and lives with support," she said.
Ms Wilson said volunteers made a difference in the lives of others, so it was fitting to arrange a celebration for "the selfless individuals who dedicate their time".
"Thank you for being the guiding light. Your contributions will forever be cherished and remembered," she said.
Aspire family support coordinator Sue Pringle said seeing the "wonderful work and time" that went out into the community was inspiring.
"Our volunteers enhance the support that we can provide to local families across the Border," she said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.