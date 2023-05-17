The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

National Volunteer Week kicks off with a community lunch to celebrate volunteers

SE
By Sophie Else
Updated May 17 2023 - 6:24pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SES Volunteer Chloe O'Leary and Paddy Platypus wore orange as part of "Wear Orange Wednesday". The SES give their time to help communities during floods, storms and emergencies. Picture supplied.
SES Volunteer Chloe O'Leary and Paddy Platypus wore orange as part of "Wear Orange Wednesday". The SES give their time to help communities during floods, storms and emergencies. Picture supplied.

Making a difference in others' lives often is all the satisfaction that Curtis Kishere needs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.