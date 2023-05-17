Border youngsters will be lacing up their shoes on Friday May 17, to create a healthier step into the future.
That will be as part of National Walk Safely to School Day, a community-based event that aims to raise awareness of the health, road safety, transport and environmental benefits provided by regularly walking.
Students from across the region will walk to school with their parents, their peers and teachers.
The Bandiana Primary School community is especially excited about the walk, as for the first time it will be using the High Country Rail Trail.
Coordinator Nick Rees said using the trail would provide a safe way for students to access the school, given it would isolate them from residential areas while remaining close to the main road.
"We are departing at 8am from the Bandiana Cinema," he said. "It gives the students a chance to gain practice in crossing roads safely.
"As part of this health initiative, we will be providing fruit and a nutritious drink on arrival."
Mr Rees said it gave those at the school a warm feeling to know the students could access the trail and get to school safely.
"We want to teach them road safety, and want to encourage everyone to get involved," he said.
Now in its 24th year, the walk, Mr Rees said, was great for the "well being of our children".
He said as well as the physical benefits, students would also experience an improvement in their academic and cognitive performance.
Benalla mayor Bernie Hearn urged students to take part in "walking, riding or scooting" in a safe manner.
"I want to encourage all primary-school children, their families and carers to take part not just this Friday, but every day," Cr Hearne said.
Bandiana principal Donna Wright said it was about creating healthy habits.
"The idea of walking to school is giving the students the opportunity to walk with adults to start and then giving children the confidence to walk safely alone," she said.
