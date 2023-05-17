The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Brick foundation for Sandy The War Horse statue carries own historic ties

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
May 17 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merilyn Campbell, Barry Thomson, Louise Coulston, Ross Smith, Brian Smith, Leonie Hortin and Norma Nicholl. Picture by James Wiltshire
Merilyn Campbell, Barry Thomson, Louise Coulston, Ross Smith, Brian Smith, Leonie Hortin and Norma Nicholl. Picture by James Wiltshire

There's every chance some of the bricks that have been laid to honour his legacy were once carted by Sandy The War Horse himself.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JO

Jodie O'Sullivan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.