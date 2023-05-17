There's every chance some of the bricks that have been laid to honour his legacy were once carted by Sandy The War Horse himself.
The life-size bronze statue of Tallangatta's equine war hero, being unveiled this Saturday, May 20, will be mounted on a brick platform that carries its own historic significance for the district.
The bricks were made by the O'Donnell family, who owned a kiln at Old Tallangatta where Sandy was their key work horse.
The horse was later donated to the war effort by Francis (Bonner) O'Donnell after he learned he could not enlist.
Now this special brick platform will close the circle on the life of the only horse to return home from WWI.
Sandy The War Horse Memorial Committee president Ross Smith said it was particularly poignant that so many people had embraced the opportunity to support the 'buy a brick' fundraiser - and have their names forever etched in this historic project.
In addition, he said two original slabs of slate from the Victoria pub in Old Tallangatta would be used to mount two plaques for the memorial.
"All of these ties deepen the historic significance of the Sandy statue," Mr Smith said.
A highlight of Saturday's ceremony will be a parade of more than 200 horses forming a guard of honour along the main street ahead of the official proceedings together with a street market and live music.
Entertainment will continue at the showgrounds Saturday night with a Travis Sinclair concert, while Sunday's activities include a series of horse events.
Wongarbon sculptor Brett Garling, who was commissioned "on a handshake" to create the statue, will be in attendance as well as Australian Light Horse Association representative Rod Pinder.
Meanwhile Dianne Wolfer, author of The Last Light Horse, and Friends of Sandy founding president Elaine Brogan (who will launch her book Less His Head and Hooves) will be on hand to sign copies at the unveiling.
This year will commemorate 100 years since the war horse's death at Maribyrnong, where he lived out his final days.
But his heart will always belong to Tallangatta.
