Two of the Hume League's top young prospects have been invited to train with the Riverina squad.
Osborne team-mates Lou Madden and Cyprus Clay both impressed representing the league in Griffith last month and have since been named as Riverina training partners in the lead-up to the Netball NSW Regional State Cup in October.
Clay is playing at Osborne for the first time this season while Bidgeemia-based Madden has spent her entire netball career with the Tigers.
"It's a great privilege, with me and Cyprus both playing at Osborne," the 18-year-old said.
"The other girls are from Wagga and Barellan and they train together consistently so it'll be great to learn some new skills off them. I'll take any opportunity I can get to keep on improving my game.
"It was great playing for the Hume League, a great bunch of girls.
"Despite only having one training session together, we came together well towards the end of the tournament.
"Other teams had been training for weeks but we put up a good fight."
Clay, who lives in Uranquinty, grew up in Melbourne and moved to Wagga when she was 14, playing for Shooting Stars and Mangoplah before following her sister to Osborne.
"I've really enjoyed coming into this team and it's been a good competition," Clay said.
"The girls have been great, really welcoming, and I feel like I fit in well, coming into defence with Sally Hunter.
"She gives every player confidence when she comes onto the court so I love playing with her.
"Netball is more community and family-oriented here compared to Wagga. It's definitely a lot different there; it's more training, turn up, play and go home whereas here, because you've got the boys playing footy and the girls playing netball, all the families can be together and catch up.
"I've always wanted to see how far I could take my netball and I'm really grateful for the chance to be part of this Riverina squad.
"I think it'll benefit my netball a lot with fitness and also gaining new skills and getting some great coaching."
While Clay is working to keep goals out at one end of the court, Madden is using her 188cm frame to score at the other.
"Last year, when I played B-grade, you'd get the occasional body-on good defender but in A-grade there's a consistency of a challenge each week," she said.
"When I'm on, if the goals are going in, it's enjoyable but if they're not, you've got to put the hard work in the week after!
"Last year I could hold the whole time but now there's going to be defenders as tall as me and even taller maybe, so I'm changing how I play, becoming more of a mobile and moving shooter, out of the circle."
