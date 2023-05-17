The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Lou Madden and Cyprus Clay named training partners with Riverina netball squad

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated May 17 2023 - 12:56pm, first published 12:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Osborne team-mates Lou Madden and Cyprus Clay have been selected as training partners for the Riverina squad ahead of the Regional State Cup.
Osborne team-mates Lou Madden and Cyprus Clay have been selected as training partners for the Riverina squad ahead of the Regional State Cup.

Two of the Hume League's top young prospects have been invited to train with the Riverina squad.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.