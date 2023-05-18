WODONGA-raised chef Jake Furst jokes that he was lucky to snaffle a seat to the AHA Awards this week, when he was ultimately named Victorian Chef of the Year.
Even with 1200 guests at Palladium at Crown in Melbourne on Monday night, Furst said Kickon Group, for which he was the culinary director, was nominated for a whole host of awards every bit as prestigious as his own.
Its North Fitzroy venue The Terminus Hotel alone was nominated for nine awards.
Furst himself had twice before been nominated for Australian Hotels Association (Victoria) State Awards Chef of the Year.
"It was third time lucky," he said.
Luck, however, has little to do with it overseeing 330 chefs and developing menus, branding and costings across the Kickon Group's seven venues headed by Craig and Cindy Shearer.
That takes know-how, precision and passion, which Furst gained growing up in the family business.
His parents Ted and Jacinta Furst ran a catering company out of Wodonga RSL and with five children it was all hands on deck.
"I remember there being a lot of dishes!" Furst said.
"We were always loading the trailer up for Mum or unpacking it or waiting tables on events as well.
"But three out of five of us have made careers in hospitality."
Zackary Furst (Bar Liberty chef) won Good Food Guide Young Chef of the Year Award 2022 and Bart Furst was the director of Watermark at Townsville, also part of the Kickon Group.
After Jake finished secondary school in Wodonga, he moved to Melbourne to learn the art of fine dining.
He cut his teeth at hatted restaurant Toofey's before broadening his skills at The Point Albert Park.
"It was mental!" he said.
"I'd gone from doing work experience cooking battered fish and chips at Paddy's in Albury to learning how to break down a whole fish at The Point."
Furst rose to become executive chef for the group that included Paddy's for six years before reconnecting with the Shearers in Kickon Group in late 2019.
He oversaw the renovation of The Terminus Hotel during the global pandemic, re-opening it as a popular eatery for quality pub fare.
Within the hotel, Furst opened Cinder, a restaurant and chef's table devoted to dry-aged and flame-licked meats.
With a Josper oven and grill, Cinder specialised in a variety of proteins - including seafood - which Furst prepared over charcoal.
"Cinder is my love project," he said.
In his downtime every two to three weeks, Furst likes to head back up the Hume Freeway to recharge.
"Dad has got a little property at Yerong Creek and it's nice and peaceful," Furst said.
