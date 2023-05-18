The Border Mail
Wodonga-raised Jake Furst claims Australian Hotels Association Victorian Chef of the Year

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
May 18 2023 - 11:00am
The Australian Hotels Association (Victoria) Chef of the Year Award winner Jake Furst got his passion for hospitality growing up in the family business in Wodonga.
WODONGA-raised chef Jake Furst jokes that he was lucky to snaffle a seat to the AHA Awards this week, when he was ultimately named Victorian Chef of the Year.

