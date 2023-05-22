Soaring energy bills have led to an increasing number of Border residents seeking welfare agencies' help to make ends meet.
UnitingCare financial counsellor Kaily Goodsell said the many people who were calling had the common issue of not being able to afford the cost of increasing usage.
This had been exacerbated by the onset of colder weather.
"It's extremely worrying," she said.
But Ms Goodsell said a key part of the assistance provided was helping people improve their financial skills, as well giving them access to services and programs such as emergency food release or the Energy Assistance Program.
"When people are presenting we don't look at the bills coming in, we look at the whole person," she said.
Ms Goodsell said waiting lists for some assistance were "huge" and so that in turn created anxiety when all someone wanted to do was get a large bill paid.
"It's a circular thing and there's no way to close the loop," she said.
While statistics were not available on a regional basis, Victorian Energy and Water Ombudsman Catherine Wolthuizen said the most recent quarterly results, for January to March, revealed billing complaints, totalling 1667 cases, accounted for 49 per cent of all cases.
Credit cases across Victoria tallied 488 cases, or 14 per cent of all matters before the ombudsman.
"We are seeing credit and billing cases remaining at a steady high, making up 63 per cent of all the complaints we received during the quarter," Ms Wolthuizen said.
"Consumers remain price sensitive and concerned about affordability issues."
Ms Goodsell said it would be "wonderful" if the Border community had greater access to services, even more so to affordable services.
Ms Goodsell said the only variation in the situations of people seeking help was the size of the debt they faced.
"We live in a society that is very immediately satisfied," she said.
"But in reality if you can't save for it, you can't afford it."
Ms Goodsell said 11 interest rate rises had "smashed a lot of people".
"Instead of being able to meet their commitments they're just scraping by," she said.
"The biggest thing we see is the sheer number of interest obligations, such as ZipPay and ZipMoney.
"People get themselves in more trouble to get out of trouble. There's no money left over for food."
NSW Energy and Water Ombudsman Janine Young said the cost of living crisis combined with increased energy prices left many customers at risk.
"Disputed high bill complaints to EWON have increased by 49 per cent compared to the same time last year," Ms Young said.
"High bills are stressful for most customers and particularly worrying for customers experiencing affordability difficulties and/or vulnerable circumstances."
She said in July electricity prices for households and small businesses were expected to increase.
EWON reported 1290 people disputed bills over the last quarter.
"We hope to reach customers before they are affected by mounting debt or disconnection," she said.
