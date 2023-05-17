WARRANT WEDNESDAY: Man once cleared of murder sought by Albury police

Heath Kevin Parkinson, 38, stabbed Christopher Quirk during a fight in March of that year.
He was found not guilty of murder by a judge in 2020 on the grounds of self defence.
Police on Wednesday released an image of Parkinson in a bid to locate him over unrelated matters.
A warrant was issued in Albury Local Court on Monday on charges including break and enter with intent to commit a serious indictable offence, property damage, contravention of an apprehended violence order, and unlicensed driving.
"He is known to frequent the Albury and surrounding areas," a police spokesman said.
Officers are seeking several people for other matters, including Jordan Bourke.
The 30-year-old has links to the Border and has outstanding warrants.
He has links to Albury and Howlong and is well known to police.
Erin McLeod, 43, has links to Albury and Lockhart and is also being sought.
She had matters listed in Albury last week and on Wednesday.
Connor Wahanui, 28, has links to Deniliquin and is being sought while Border man Lee Vanderwerf, 39, is also wanted.
He has distinctive tattoos on his face, neck and body.
Anyone with information about any of the wanted people can call Albury police on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
