An award-winning North East health program that helps people manage heart and lung conditions has been expanded.
Pulmonary and Cardiac Exercise and Education, established by Alpine Health in 2018, is now available to residents in Beechworth and Yackandandah.
A partnership between Beechworth Health Service and Alpine Health, PACE@indigo is described as free, safe and evidence-based. It is delivered in community settings closer to home by exercise professionals.
Clients' exercise capacity and medical history are individually assessed, followed by a tailored training and education program.
Usually held over six to eight weeks, there are one-on-one assessments, education sessions, exercise classes and individual home-based exercise plans.
Alpine Health's PACE program received the 2020 HESTA Award Team Excellence in Allied Health in a nationwide field.
Beechworth Health Service chief executive Mark Ashcroft said the service was proud to present the project.
"The program will offer clients local access to personalised advice and support, to feel more confident, to recover sooner and to maintain their independence and prevent health problems in the future," he said.
Alpine Health community services manager Emma Ghys said the service would support Beechworth Health Service in rolling out the PACE program for Indigo residents.
"PACE clients in the Alpine region have seen significant improvements over the past few years in their health and wellbeing after participating in the program and we look forward to seeing the same results in the Beechworth and Yackandandah communities," she said.
Referrals can be made at BHSIntake@beechworthhealth.org.au, through GPs or by contacting the PACE@indigo co-ordinator directly on (03) 5728 0200.
PACE@indigo is supported by the Hume Health Service Partnership and funding from the Better at Home initiative.
