Knife and machete produced during incident at Howlong home

Two men will face court next week after a knife and machete were allegedly produced during a fight at a Howlong home.
Highway Patrol officers attended a Lowe Street home about 11.40am on Monday.
They were told two men, aged 20 and 32, had assaulted each other and that the weapons were produced.
The pair are known to each other and were arrested.
They were taken to the Albury Police Station where they were charged with using an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.
The 20-year-old was charged with contravening an intervention order and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The older man was charged with attempting to stalk or intimidate, intending fear or harm, and property damage.
Both were bailed.
They will face Albury Local Court on Tuesday.
