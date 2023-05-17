The Border Mail
Knife and machete produced during incident at Howlong home

By Local News
Updated May 17 2023 - 12:41pm, first published 12:37pm
Two men will face court next week after a knife and machete were allegedly produced during a fight at a Howlong home.

