Wahgunyah reserves player Jordan Wilson required an ambulance after being knocked unconscious

By Brent Godde
Updated May 17 2023 - 3:57pm, first published 3:30pm
Wahgunyah co-coach Chris Willis was in charge for the first time last weekend.
A potential neck injury to Wahgunyah reserves player Jordan Wilson delayed the start of the senior match by more than 30 minutes against Kiewa-Sandy Creek last weekend.

