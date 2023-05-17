A potential neck injury to Wahgunyah reserves player Jordan Wilson delayed the start of the senior match by more than 30 minutes against Kiewa-Sandy Creek last weekend.
Wilson was knocked unconscious and landed awkwardly when contesting a mark during the final quarter.
Wahgunyah co-coach Chris Willis said the start of the senior match was delayed until an ambulance arrived at Coulston Park.
ALSO IN SPORT
"Jordy (Wilson) landed awkwardly after a marking contest and everybody was concerned that he may have a neck injury," Willis said.
"The ambulance took him straight to hospital but thankfully Jordy was cleared of any serious damage and was released later that night.
"By the time the senior match got underway it was 3pm so it was decided to play 20-minute quarters.
"We ran out onto the ground and then went back into the rooms to wait.
"If the ambulance was 10 minutes later, the game would have been called off."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.