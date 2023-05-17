STEVE Wright says it will be steady as she goes as he takes the helm of reigning premier Lavington this summer.
Wright, 45, returns to his home club after coaching Howlong in the District league the past two seasons.
He said continuity would be the goal at the Provincial league powerhouse.
"The opportunity came up to jump back into coaching this year I was really excited to jump in," he said.
"I've been impressed with the way they've gone about it the last couple of years.
"The club has always done it the right way, we've always been very big on promoting our juniors and developing our own talent.
"The goal now is just to continue the good work that has been put in place and hopefully continue the success which we've had for a long period of time."
Wright captain-coached the Panthers' A-grade side for a decade and played up until 2009 until his top-tier retirement. He continued to play lower grades for the club with until three years ago, including a stint captaining B-grade.
The transition will be smooth with outgoing coach Mick Galvin on the club's committee and Wright - whose son Jaydon captains the B-grade - to retain Chris Galvin as assistant coach.
Wright said his two years at Howlong had refreshed his interest in coaching.
"I hadn't coached for a while so it was good to get back involved and it probably reinvigorated me a bit," he said.
"We didn't have a whole lot of success on-field but we managed to develop some really talented young kids.
"It was very different but it was two great years."
Wright said the premiers would be bolstered by the return of Nathan Brown from a knee injury while he had also secured the signature of Howlong young gun Hunter Hall.
The 15-year-old batsmen/leg-spinner recently won selection for the under-17 NSW Country squad.
"He's a young kid but a super talent - it will be a good chance to test himself at a higher level," Wright said.
Wright, who was on hand to witness the grand final win in March, said the club would be open to adding players but was mainly focused on retaining its list and building from within.
"We're pretty confident we'll keep the list intact and add a couple more," he said.
