Slick sprinters Front Page and Mnementh are set to renew their recent rivalry in South Australia's premier sprint race on Saturday.
The pair are set to clash in the $500,000 Group 1 Goodwood, (1200m).
It's a proud moment not only for connections but for SDRA to have two horses compete at the elite level.
The Geoff Duryea-trained Front Page has drawn barrier nine and will be partnered by Billy Egan.
Mnementh who is trained by Mitch Beer has copped barrier 16 in the 17 horse field with Jordan Mallyon to ride.
Both Mnementh and Front Page recently fought out a thrilling finish in the Wagga Town Plate with the Beer galloper prevailing by a nose.
ALSO IN SPORT
The race proved to be one of the biggest highlights over the two day carnival.
It's the first time the Beer stable has contested a Group 1 race.
Front Page is a $11-chance with Mnementh at $34 in pre-post fixed odds markets.
