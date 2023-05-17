Support for Eldorado family follows fierce blaze at property

Donations continue to flow for an Eldorado family who lost everything they owned in a house fire at the weekend.
Despite the best efforts of neighbours and firefighters, there was little that could be done to save the home or its contents.
The incident left Mr Hearn and his daughter, Peiper, in need of basic items.
"Any donations would be much appreciated to get Paul back on his feet with the basic living essentials," he wrote on the page.
"Anything will be a massive help."
The site had generated $3640 in donations as of Wednesday afternoon.
Police have confirmed the fire is not being treated as suspicious.
The site has a goal of raising $10,000.
