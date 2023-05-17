The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Support for Eldorado family follows fierce blaze at property

By Blair Thomson
May 18 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Firefighters were unable to save the Eldorado home during the weekend fire.
Firefighters were unable to save the Eldorado home during the weekend fire.

Donations continue to flow for an Eldorado family who lost everything they owned in a house fire at the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.