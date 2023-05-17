Man slumped in car with drugs inside says he's been seeking help

A man found slumped over the wheel of his car with several bags of drugs inside says he has been seeking help since being caught.
Mitchell James Wolny was found by police at 11.30pm on December 2 last year.
He was in the black Holden utility on Kelliher Avenue at White Box Rise and struggled to be woken.
When he was finally roused and spoken to, he was unsure where he was.
Multiple bags of powders and pills were found during a search.
Wolny said he had bought Xanax, speed and cocaine, which he said was enough for 20 people to use over three months.
The Yackandandah chef apologised to the Wodonga court on Tuesday for "being a general nuisance".
Wolny said the support he had sought following the incident had been helping him, and he hadn't been having issues since.
He was placed on an adjourned undertaking without conviction and was ordered to continue with drug counselling.
