The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Local Sport

CDHBU ride recruitment luck to a stellar 4-1 start in 2023

JC
By John Conroy
Updated May 17 2023 - 10:06pm, first published 5:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamir Richardson looks for an option in CDHBU's fourth win of the season on Saturday, against Murray Magpies. Pictures by James Wiltshire
Tamir Richardson looks for an option in CDHBU's fourth win of the season on Saturday, against Murray Magpies. Pictures by James Wiltshire

A STRANGE mix of factors has helped CDHBU's stunning rise this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

John Conroy

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.