A STRANGE mix of factors has helped CDHBU's stunning rise this season.
From 11th last year, they now sit third.
The tough decision not to field an under-17 team has seen youngsters Ava Phibbs and Tamir Richardson begin their senior careers early, with great success.
Corowa-Rutherglen's recess saw the recruitment of the experienced Bec Kuschert, who started her career in the Hopefield-Buraja element of CDHBU.
And goalkeeper Courtney Haigh has returned after her third child.
The team has also survived some nail-biters, including a one-goal win over Lockhart and a two-goaler over Culcairn. The side beat Magpies by five on Saturday.
"We won three games last year, and we've already won four, so we're very happy," playing-coach Cath Wood said.
In all, seven players have filtered up from lower grades.
Wood said her under-17 "babies" had been "shining" at the level while recruiting Kuschert had been "lovely, because she's such a strong defender".
Haigh was "doing really well" on her return while the club's 2022 brigade, like premiership shooter Rosie Dye, were building their games as well.
Wood said, though, she would like a rest from the close finishes.
"It's stressful as a coach, we've got those young girls and they just go so fast - and I'm screaming slow down and stop and steady," she said.
"We haven't finished off well all the time - it's definitely something we're working on."
Despite Howlong and Osborne next, ambitions are high.
"We're aiming for finals, we want to be in the top six - it's been a few years since that happened," Wood said.
"So some wins there for us would be vital if we can get over the line."
