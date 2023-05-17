The Border Mail
Wodonga police seeking help to find Renae Lautenbacher on warrant

By Local News
Updated May 18 2023 - 9:06am, first published 9:03am
Renae Lautenbacher is wanted by Wodonga police.
Police are seeking help to locate Renae Lautenbacher.

