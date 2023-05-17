Wodonga police seeking help to find Renae Lautenbacher on warrant

Police are seeking help to locate Renae Lautenbacher.
The 43-year-old has a warrant out for her arrest.
"She is known to frequent the Albury-Wodonga area," police said on Thursday.
"Her image has been released in the hope someone may have information on her current whereabouts."
Anyone with information can call police on (02) 6049 2600 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.