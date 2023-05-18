Phillip Waller was 10 years of age when his parents gave him some model railway parts they'd picked up from a garage sale.
Before too long, he was hooked.
Early in high school, he joined model railway clubs, but it's been the past seven years where he's dedicated his time to create a fully developed layout.
"It's about an interest in railways, but it's also a little bit of an artistic form work of just creating dioramas and using your imagination to come up with ideas and set little scenes," he said.
"I like to find funny little quirks and points of interest, especially for the kids at the exhibition. I've got a dinosaur hidden in a tree somewhere and an upside down cow on a tree.
"The running of the trains is more of a byproduct."
Mr Waller described his layout, "Wallips Junction", as a generic Australian landscape focused on the clean-up of a train crash.
The inspiration for it dates back to his childhood.
"The carriages in that crash I actually melted when I was a boy because I left the train parked in front of a fireplace at dinner time," he said.
"The carriages didn't take too kindly to that, but I've always kept them and wanted to turn them into a crash.
"The storyline is that the crash happened a few days ago and it's now in clean-up mode rather than having to worry about doing emergency services and flashing lights for all your vehicles and that sort of thing."
Mr Waller said it took him between 18 months and two years to complete and he is excited to have it exhibited at the Murray Railway Modellers train show on May 20 and 21.
"I first displayed it here in 2017. We moved away for about five years and came back last year," he said.
"It's been shown here, Wagga and Shepparton. It might be the last time for this one and I'll come up with a different idea."
The show runs from 9am to 5pm on May 20 and 10am to 4pm on May 21 at Lavington's Mirambeena Community Centre.
Eleven layouts will be on display, along with stallholders from around Victoria.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.