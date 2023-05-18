Southern Riverina paramedics have joined statewide industrial action for 24 hours as part of a union campaign in a bid for better wages.
The Health Services Union says industrial action will escalate in every NSW public hospital until health workers get a pay rise, as a consequence of crumbling morale over stalled wage negotiations. The HSU has flagged it wants the three per cent public sector wages cap lifted, followed by a 6.5 per cent wage increase before the agreement expires at the end of next month.
Almost two months into a state Labor government, paramedics and patient transfer officers on Thursday reluctantly imposed a 24-hour ban on transporting patients discharged from hospitals.
"The government has been in for 8 weeks now, and they aren't addressing the issues as quickly as we'd hoped," Griffith-based HSU representative David Mecham said.
"We wanted to create upheaval in the hospital system.
"The government is failing to resolve the health issue, so they must understand the reaction and renegotiate."
NSW Ambulance said risk mitigation strategies were in place to minimise the impact on patients and hospitals.
A NSW Health spokesperson said they would be working hard with health districts to prioritise transfers.
"NSW Health is working to minimise the disruption to patients and hospitals of planned industrial action by some Patient Transport Service (PTS) employees," the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said the PTS transports around 800 patients daily, so it was essential to put risk mitigation in place.
"We're working with local health districts to prioritise transfers based on local demand and will roster additional available crews and seek the assistance of industry partners to support the safe and timely transfer of patients during this time," the spokesperson said.
They also said all emergency calls would be responded to in the usual manner.
NSW Health said they would continue to work with the Health Services Union on the concerns they have raised.
The ban would be on transporting discharged patients home from the hospital.
Albury Wodonga Health declined to comment, saying it was an action confined to paramedics.
Albury MP Justin Clancy said it was apparent the "self-inflicted damage by this government" would put additional pressures on healthcare staff, "who have so much else to do".
"My first thoughts are for the patients who can't get home," Mr Clancy said.
"Let's be clear - the union is calling out the NSW Labor government on its core election commitment to remove the cap on paramedic and public sector wages."
Premier Chris Minns said he remained committed to removing the wages cap, but it was important to do so "in a legislative way".
"We have made progress. We know it's a priority, and I'm confident that we can get an agreement," he said.
"It still remains our policy to remove the wages cap. We will do it and we're in the midst of negotiations."
Union NSW secretary Gerard Hayes said there would be more industrial action until the issue is resolved.
"We will be holding industrial stoppages right around the state with every hospital ... industrial action will continue and it will not stop," he said.
Mr Hayes said the problem needs to be addressed urgently.
"Paramedics in NSW are the highest injured and lowest paid," Mr Hayes said, pointing towards the growing number considering moving interstate to ease cost of living hikes.
"It has to happen tonight, Chris. Because these people go home tonight. They see their families tonight. And you can't tell them in six months' time."
