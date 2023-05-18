The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury paramedics refuse patient transfers in 24-hour wage row

SE
By Sophie Else
Updated May 18 2023 - 5:44pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HSU NSW secretary Gerard Hayes says health workers had reluctantly taken industrial action. Picture by AAP
HSU NSW secretary Gerard Hayes says health workers had reluctantly taken industrial action. Picture by AAP

Southern Riverina paramedics have joined statewide industrial action for 24 hours as part of a union campaign in a bid for better wages.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.