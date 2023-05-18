A documentary promoting mental health through skateboarding will premiere on the Border on May 20.
How We Survive is focused on the journey of Wodonga-based Al's Skate Co founder Al Taylor and Shannon Dale, who wanted to open up on their struggles that have helped drive the work they do.
Mr Taylor said Al's Skate Co and its mental health program, Drop In and Take Off, aimed to break down mental health stigma and encourage others to seek support.
"I want people to know that trauma isn't a life sentence," he said.
"You can't control what happens to you, but you can control how you respond.
"Talking has always helped me. As a male, it opens the door for other men to open up about their mental health when they see someone else share their struggles."
Mr Taylor said he and Ms Dale collaborated with filmmaker friends, and the time seemed right to spread their message more broadly.
Both were required to reflect on difficult memories and experiences, which created a level of vulnerability that was sometimes uncomfortable.
Ms Dale said the premiere of How We Survive was about reaching more people with their message.
"I want people to know that there is always someone to talk to, and that we are not alone. If this documentary prompts someone to reach out, open up or seek support, it is all worthwhile," she said.
The screening will take place at Al's Skate Co on Melbourne Road from 6pm.
Tickets are $25, with all proceeds to be donated to headspace Albury Wodonga and Drop in and Take Off Incorporated.
Visit the Al's Skate Co website for more information about the event.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.