The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Federation Council's proposed rate rise raises concerns from advisory chairman

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
May 18 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federation Council rates advisory committee chairman Derek Schoen would like to see the council reduce costs and improve staff productivity, rather than upping rates.
Federation Council rates advisory committee chairman Derek Schoen would like to see the council reduce costs and improve staff productivity, rather than upping rates.

The chairman of Federation Council's rates advisory committee says the council needs to get on top of its costs and productivity before it can consider dipping into the pockets of residents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.