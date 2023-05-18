Emily Browne is a doubt for the O and M's interleague clash this afternoon.
The triple Toni Wilson medallist has been struggling with injury and illness this week and missed training on Wednesday.
Browne would be a major loss in the midcourt if unavailable but coach Rhiannon Harris remains upbeat.
"We've brought Saige Broz in, just in case, so we may run with 10 on the weekend or 11 depending how Em pulls up," Harris said.
"The girls are a very skilful bunch which makes my job easy and it's just trying to get the right combinations.
"It'll be really tough though.
"The Goulburn Valley tends to play a more physical, body-on-body style of game so we're preparing for that.
"We'll try to play our game and then make adjustments as necessary.
"Interleague is one of the biggest parts of playing in a premier competition.
"The rivalry between GV and the O and M is so strong and it's an honour and a privilege to wear the dress."
