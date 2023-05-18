A cold front blasting across the North East has snow operators excited for what will come over the next couple of weeks.
Astra Falls Creek proprietor Rosy Seaton said the 2023 countdown was in full swing.
"Falls Creek has seen more than a dusting of snow, which has the community and the Traverse Alpine Group family unpacking skis and truly excited for this winter's snow season," she said.
"Early intermittent snowfalls have cooled the ground, and several consecutive days below zero degrees have resulted in early snow.
"The snow guns are blasting, and at this point, the opening weekend is scheduled for the King's Birthday weekend."
Fall's Field marketing manager Betony Pitcher said they were looking forward to the "just around the corner" season.
"As we continue to get good cold weather and natural snowfalls," she said.
"Our team will be ready to make snow at every opportunity they can get to set up the mountain for a fantastic season."
Ms Seaton said with the bustling winter, the Traverse Alpine Group would be at the heart of all the fun, food and family festivities.
A charity auction will happen at Mount Hotham's opening weekend, with 57 chairs from the first-ever chairlift up for grabs.
Mount Hotham Skiing Company general manager Nathan Butterworth said the chairs held great significance and memories.
