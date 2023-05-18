Mutual encouragement, mentoring and taking advantage of all opportunities stood out as themes during an Albury legal gathering on Thursday, May 18.
More than 80 women from across the Border and North East attended the Women In Law breakfast, held at Mantra Albury as part of National Law Week.
An annual event run by Hume Riverina Community Legal Service for about 14 years, apart from during the pandemic, the breakfast aims to bring people together to celebrate the law and their roles in it.
Ali Maher, of HRCLS, said the breakfast had grown along with the number of women connected to the legal profession.
"It's such a beautiful opportunity for women to get together, coming from all different walks of life," she said.
"There's lawyers here, there's courts, there's police, there's women in the support services, in family violence services."
IN OTHER NEWS:
As her colleague Debi Fisher said "in the end it is all just about the people, whatever your role is, whatever your job is, if we can help one another and support one another then that's the goal of what we're hoping to achieve".
Albury magistrate Sally McLaughlin, the guest speaker, talked about making the most of opportunities, which resonated with attendee and retired lawyer Beth Simpson.
"Don't just automatically say no, I can't do that, but really think about it and accept if it's at all possible," Ms Simpson said.
A better attitude towards female lawyers has been a big change witnessed since her career started in 1981.
"There was really quite a bully culture, almost, by some men, not all, just a minority, towards female practitioners," Ms Simpson said.
"There was an expectation that we wore skirts or dresses and stockings and high-heeled shoes and suits and all that sort of stuff, whereas it's so much more relaxed now.
"That would be partly because there's so many more women in the profession now ... strength in numbers, I think."
Upper Murray Family Care chief executive Felicity Williams welcomed the increase in women lawyers.
"I think that empathy that women can provide other women who are really vulnerable is critical," she said.
Ms McLaughlin also discussed the people who had offered advice and support during her career.
"Both men and women have been wonderful mentors in her life," Ms Williams said.
"I can really empathise with that sentiment that it's those mentors and the people that you can talk to about what's going on who are so important.
"There's no doubt that the work that these women in this room do in the legal profession can be difficult and challenging and it is really important to have those people that you can go to, to unpack that, trusted people who you can talk to and download."
Thursday's breakfast was also supported by North East Law Association, Albury and District Law Society, Greater Albury Co-operative Legal Service Delivery Program and Legal Aid NSW.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.