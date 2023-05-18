Her memoir, Your Own Kind Of Girl resonated with readers around the world.
She leads master classes in courage and self-leadership through singing.
From shaping yourself through the stories you tell to taming your inner critic, ARIA Award-winning musician, actor and author Clare Bowditch will share her thoughts on modern mental health at the Albury-Wodonga Winter Solstice on June 21.
Bowditch, who has toured with musicians including Leonard Cohen, Paul Kelly, John Butler and Gotye, will join Victoria's commissioner for LGBTIQ+ communities Todd Fernando as a keynote speaker for this year's event, now in its 11th year.
As the host of the 'Afternoons' radio show on ABC Melbourne, Bowditch connects with more than 250,000 listeners daily.
Now she will lend her own voice to the Border community event that shines a light into the darkness and pain of suicide and mental ill-health, and shares often untold stories of heartache, hope and healing.
