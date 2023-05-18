CFA brigades seeking young members to meet future fire needs

Border fire brigades are keen to recruit younger volunteers amid an ageing member population.
The Bonegilla CFA brigade is one crew in search of recruits, with nearly half of their 63 members above the age of 65.
The town has an ageing population but there are hopes young families moving to the area, and a recruitment push at the growing Killara housing area, will be able to bolster the brigade's numbers.
There are concerns that many older volunteer firefighters in the region's brigades will be struggling to attend jobs in the next five to 10 years, with a push under way to bring in the next generation of firefighters.
Secretary Mike Bourke joined the brigade after a career in the navy and in corporate life, and said the CFA was a "perfect fit".
"It's active, I'm involved in my community and I give back to my community, but I've also met a whole bunch of new friends.
"No matter which way you look at it, it's valuable to yourself as a person but also to the community."
Assistant Chief Fire Officer Brett Myers said the average age of the Bonegilla brigade's members is 54.
Adding younger members will help plan for the future, he said.
"Volunteers do an amazing job with CFA," Assistant Chief Fire Officer Myers said.
"It's quite a daunting experience to be jumping on a fire truck and responding to an emergency, so it does take a very special kind of person to be fulfilling that role.
"But it's also a very rewarding experience from the training that's provided, the sense of community, and working with like minded volunteers.
"Bonegilla is one of the many brigades across the CFA that are struggling to attract new volunteers needed to be part of the workplaces.
"At the moment, things are kind of looking like they could be troublesome in the next years to come."
Assistant Chief Fire Officer Myers said while many people thought of CFA members as only attending bushfires, "it's so much more than that".
"It's a very diverse role," he said.
"The Bonegilla brigade here today just two weeks ago attended a car accident not too far from here.
"At those events it's a real team effort between police, SES, ambulance."
Training involves learning how to fight fires, use communication systems and read maps.
An event will be held at the Killara Riverside Estate on May 27 as part of a recruitment campaign.
Mr Myers said those under 40 would be targeted but all are welcome.
Information for prospective volunteers is also available on the CFA website.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.