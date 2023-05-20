The Border Mail
Home/News/Rural

Spring could be warmer, drier across Border North East

By Peter Nelson
May 20 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Weather patterns suggest winter could be wetter, but spring drier than normal across our regions. File picture
Weather patterns suggest winter could be wetter, but spring drier than normal across our regions. File picture

Sydney has experienced a big cooling effect of just over 10 degrees in the 60 days from March 7-May 12.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.