Spring could be warmer, drier across Border North East

Sydney has experienced a big cooling effect of just over 10 degrees in the 60 days from March 7-May 12.
This was the fifth greatest cooling effect in any autumn season in 166 years of records. The four greatest cooling effects were in the autumn season of 1861, 1926, 1968 and 2011. There were seven others which had a cooling effect of 9 to 9.8 degrees during the autumn season in Sydney. These took place in 1887, 1898, 1913, 1915, 1917, 1977 and 1983. Most of these - including 1898, 1913, 1915, 1926, 1968 and 1977 - led to a spring season being notably warmer and drier than usual in our regions, after near average rainfall during the winter.
Alice Springs has had its coldest first fortnight in May since 2011. On May 8, the temperature fell to minus 0.8 degrees. This was the coldest for early May since minus 1.7 on May 10 and May 11, 1949.
Other very low readings for early May were in 1880 and 1898. The rest of 1880 saw a very dry winter but slightly warmer in August, then a wet September at most places right up to inland Queensland, then drier and hotter from October up to January 1881.
The rest of 1898 saw a mild wet June, then warmer and drier conditions from July 1898 right up to December 1898 at most places in our regions. The rest of 1949 saw a very cold June and July with rainfall above average in Victoria, but below average rainfall north from the Riverina.
August 1949 was warmer and drier than usual in our regions. September 1949 was warmer and drier in Victoria, and wetter in NSW.
Late last week, the Riverina town of Hay recorded a frost with the temperature falling to minus 0.9 degrees. This was Hay's lowest May temperature for the first half of May since minus 1.6 on May 9, 1897.
After a dry April in 1897, which did also happen this year in North East Victoria and the Riverina, the winter of 1897 was slightly wetter and milder than usual with fewer frosts.
This continued into September 1897, but from October it became drier and warmer. After that, there was excessive heat from November 1897 onwards.
It was Melbourne's hottest summer on record in 1897-98, and is still is the hottest recorded summer season.
Needless to say, after a wet winter the fire danger would be extreme from late October onwards in our region.
