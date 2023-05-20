Spring could be warmer, drier across Border North East

This was the fifth greatest cooling effect in any autumn season in 166 years of records. The four greatest cooling effects were in the autumn season of 1861, 1926, 1968 and 2011. There were seven others which had a cooling effect of 9 to 9.8 degrees during the autumn season in Sydney. These took place in 1887, 1898, 1913, 1915, 1917, 1977 and 1983. Most of these - including 1898, 1913, 1915, 1926, 1968 and 1977 - led to a spring season being notably warmer and drier than usual in our regions, after near average rainfall during the winter.