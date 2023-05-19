The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Chiltern publican Adrian Smith a loving partner, parent and mate to all

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
Updated May 20 2023 - 8:49am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Publican, prankster, parent and partner ... Adrian and Joanne enjoyed one last adventure together in March before his passing. Pictures supplied
Publican, prankster, parent and partner ... Adrian and Joanne enjoyed one last adventure together in March before his passing. Pictures supplied

Adrian Smith had the word 'Beautiful' tattooed on his right forearm with his wife's name etched in the first letter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JO

Jodie O'Sullivan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.