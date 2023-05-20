Call to support Bucks for Brains project | Vet Talk

The Border Mail
Call to support Bucks for Brains project

By Jeff Cave, District Veterinary Officer
May 20 2023 - 2:35pm
Most farmers have heard of the Bucks for Brains initiative, which provides generous incentive payments for livestock owners who submit eligible sheep and cattle brains for testing.

