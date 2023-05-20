Call to support Bucks for Brains project | Vet Talk

Most farmers have heard of the Bucks for Brains initiative, which provides generous incentive payments for livestock owners who submit eligible sheep and cattle brains for testing.
In doing so, this ongoing testing helps Australia maintain market access for its livestock industries. To be considered eligible, the animal must be alive at presentation to a veterinarian or Agriculture Victoria staff and showing neurological signs, which include circling, blindness or abnormal behaviour.
Bucks for Brains is a vital initiative of the National Transmissible Spongiform Encephalopathies Surveillance Project.
NTSESP is tasked with confirming Australia's proof of freedom from rare fatal brain and other central nervous system diseases.
The damaging effects that such diseases can have on a country's livestock industry and economy were made clear during the outbreak of bovine spongiform encephalopathy, commonly known as mad cow disease, in the UK, and following detection in Canada and United States.
In Australia, we are in the fortunate position of being considered one of the least likely countries in the world to have BSE. To firmly claim our livestock are free of BSE, we are required to have a surveillance system to demonstrate that declaration.
The surveillance program is based on the post-mortem examination of sheep over 18 months of age and cattle over 30 months that show neurological signs, to demonstrate and confirm that they do not have BSE and to give another explanation of their symptoms.
An incentive of $100 for sheep and $300 for cattle is available to livestock owners to help ensure we continue to demonstrate our freedom.
