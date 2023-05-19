Memories of milk moves around Wodonga and beyond

As told by Ron Haberfield in 2011.
My father and mother started a pasteurised milk bottling dairy in 1932 and were originally supplied by farmers around Albury.
As the business grew, more farmers were put on and by the late 1940s and early 1950s many farmers from the Wodonga area were supplying Haberfields.
More milk was required, as by then Haberfields were supplying milk to a vendor in Tawonga for the Kiewa Hydro scheme, and was gaining contracts to supply the army and immigration camps at Bandiana and Bonegilla.
Later in the 1950s, we were supplying RAAF, army and immigration at Kapooka, Uranquinty and Wagga, as well as the Snowy Mountains Authority at Khancoban and, later, to the whole SMA scheme on both sides of the mountain.
Some of the farms were in Wodonga West. Les Boyes was down Pearce Street, and further down the rough narrow gravel road were the Sharps, Anson's and Piles.
At that stage, all the milk was picked up in 10 or 12.5 gallon tinned cans.
Each farmer had his own colour painted around the top of the can and lid for easy identification; some even has two or three colour bands on their cans. The milk was cooled over ripple coolers, with cool water running through to take the heat out of the milk to improve its keeping quality.
Haberfields introduced the collection of bulk refrigerated milk using tankers in 1960, and completely ceased can collection at the end of 1962.
As the truck rolled down Pearce Street there was usually a scramble by locals to race to Boyes dairy, which was just over the house creek bridge, to dip their milk out of the waiting milk cans before the Haberfields truck picked them up.
Boyes Dairy was where the Wodonga private hospital is now located.
Locals would throw their money in a big bowl of coins. Apparently, Les wasn't worried about anybody cheating him or robbing the money.
Most people didn't stir the cans before dipping in, so they would end up with a very creamy milk.
It probably didn't help Les, as his milk was paid for an a gallon basis for liquid sales, but milk used for manufacture into cheese was paid for on butterfat.
