Callum Butler has been a revelation since arriving at CDHBU from North Albury in 2018.
With two best and fairests including last year, Butler had proven to be a star for the merged identity.
The Power ruckman has also been one of their most durable players and hasn't missed a game in 70 plus appearances.
But team success has eluded Butler with the talented tall yet to play a final in five years albeit two ruined by Covid.
"It was one of the best decisions I've made to join CDHBU and I've loved every minute of it," Butler said.
"I've made some lifelong friends and I consider the Power my home club.
"But playing finals is what you strive for and it was bitterly disappointing in 2021 when we were on track to play finals but the season was cancelled.
"I think we have got the list capable of playing finals and we have strung together some good patches of footy but there is a long way to go.
"But there is a genuine buzz around the club with 'Doc' (Docherty) being appointed coach, a few recruits from Melbourne and Corowa and a sense of anticipation."
Butler had a novel reply when quizzed what was his secret to playing 70 plus matches straight.
"I don't go for hard ball gets," he joked.
"But my run of consecutive games will come to an end soon because I'm about to head overseas for a couple of months with Kaine Parsons who plays for Tallangatta.
"I plan to get back for the last four rounds."
The departure of Butler overseas will be hard to cover for the Power who have started the season 5-0.
Butler shoulders most of their ruck duties and has the reputation as one of the premier big men in the competition.
"I used to rest forward before 'Doc' (Docherty) arrived as coach but now I rest on the bench when I'm not rucking," he said.
"I think that is 'Doc's' way of telling me that I'm pretty much useless when I'm not in the ruck and to be honest, it's hard to argue with that.
"I'll be the first to admit I'm a bit like a fish out of water when I'm not rucking."
Butler said the early season form on co-captains Nathan Rhodes and Andrew Phibbs alongside Corey Smith had been instrumental to propelling the Power to on top of the ladder.
"Rhodsie has nearly been BOG every week and with Phibbsy, lead by example," he said.
"CJ (Smith) is kicking bags which he doesn't mind celebrating on the field and then telling you all about it off it after a few cans.
"CJ's go to celebration at the moment is the 'double cobra' which gets the crowd up and about and he is a bit of a barometer for us."
