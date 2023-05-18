The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

CDHBU ruckman Callum Butler set to head overseas before returning ahead of finals

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated May 18 2023 - 4:45pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CDHBU ruckman Callum Butler has won two best and fairests but is yet to play in a final for the Power since joining the club in 2018. Picture by James Wiltshire
CDHBU ruckman Callum Butler has won two best and fairests but is yet to play in a final for the Power since joining the club in 2018. Picture by James Wiltshire

Callum Butler has been a revelation since arriving at CDHBU from North Albury in 2018.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.