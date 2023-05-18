Albury policeman fined, convicted following an assault

An Albury policeman has been convicted and fined following an assault while on duty.
He faced one count of common assault, and entered a guilty plea last month.
Senior Constable Vey was sentenced in Albury Local Court on Wednesday.
The officer was ordered to pay a fine of $1200.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin also imposed a conviction.
