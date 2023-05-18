Police confirm North Albury fire being treated as deliberately lit

A fire that gutted a public housing home in North Albury is being treated as suspicious, police have confirmed.
Fire crews were alerted about 1.30am and spent several hours at the scene.
Despite initial concerns there may have been occupants inside, nobody was hurt.
The public housing property was in a state of disrepair at the time of the incident.
Police yesterday confirmed the fire was being treated as suspicious.
The exact cause continues to be examined.
"The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, however it is being treated as suspicious," a police spokesman said.
"As inquiries continue, anyone with information is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
There have been several previous house fires in the vicinity of the blaze.
