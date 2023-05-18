The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police confirm North Albury fire being treated as deliberately lit

By Blair Thomson
Updated May 18 2023 - 5:32pm, first published 3:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Matra Place property in North Albury was gutted by flames on Tuesday.
The Matra Place property in North Albury was gutted by flames on Tuesday.

A fire that gutted a public housing home in North Albury is being treated as suspicious, police have confirmed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.