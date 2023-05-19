A PIECE of Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) history is set to be achieved on Saturday when two of the region's best go head-to-head in group one company.
Corowa star Front Page and Albury sprinter Mnementh will contest the $500,000 The Goodwood at Morphettville on Saturday.
It is believed to be the first time two SDRA-trained racehorses have contested the same group one.
SDRA secretary Jason Ferrario said it is a moment the region should be proud of.
"It clearly outlines the class of horses that do race in the SDRA," Ferrario said.
"It's definitely a feather in the cap for both Geoff Duryea and Mitch Beer to have these horses going around in a group one and from an MTC point of view, they are the two horses that fought out our Town Plate just two weeks ago, which is great to see.
"There was great merit in both runs. Front Page carried the big weight and all done all the work and Mnementh caused a bit of a boilover by knocking off the hot pot.
"The market might not suggest that they are leading chances but undoubtedly, they are going across there with every chance to win the race otherwise they wouldn't be making the trip."
Front Page, the surprise top weight, is an $11 chance with Bet365, while Mnementh is out to $34 after drawing wide.
Ferrario believes the race, set for 4.17pm on Saturday, is going to capture both the SDRA racing community, but also many of the general public.
"There's no doubt, not only having one but two runners it's going to capture the attention of racegoers in this region," he said.
"From a local interest point of view, there is no doubt there is people who are based within the SDRA community but then also people who were at Town Plate day who are going to watch the Goodwood when they otherwise wouldn't."
ALSO IN SPORT
He also pointed out the fact that among the connections of both horses are many long-time valuable contributors to SDRA.
"It's such a thrill for the owners for Mnementh, especially given their involvement with the Albury Racing Club and the SDRA," he said.
"So for what they put into racing, it's great to see them get something back by having a runner on the big stage.
"And for the owners of Front Page, to be family and friends, it's a great reward for the longevity of Geoff Duryea as a trainer and what he has done for the SDRA over many years.
"From an SDRA point of view, I look at the fact it gives Jordan Mallyon an opportunity to ride in a group one, which is great to see also."
Beer also has November Falls at the meeting.
