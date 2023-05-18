FAST footy is guaranteed but composure will be the unknown when interleague football returns to Albury Sportsground on Saturday.
The Ovens and Murray has promoted a clutch of new faces to take on Goulburn Valley after some late injuries and unavailability this year.
Coach Damian Sexton said his chargers were "spot on" at their training on Wednesday night and he was looking forward to seeing which of his roughly 12-strong younger brigade would shine.
It's a great, balanced side with some experienced campaigners and some fantastic youth. If you look at each individual they're playing good football and they deserve their spots.- OM coach Damian Sexton
"It'll be fast because we've got some young blokes and Goulburn Valley have got some young blokes as well," he said.
"We have some fantastic youth and, No.1, they're all in form.
"There's a fair list of them. They're all pretty equal and pretty even.
"I think it's important that at some stage you get an opportunity to play at a higher level and find out where you really are.
"That's going to be a great thing for people to see out of this game, young players that come from their individual clubs, and it's not that easy to unite into a representative team - that's a challenge.
"It will be a good outcome for whoever takes their chances."
The Pigeons' Leigh Williams will be captain after, in the eyes of Sexton, showing on-field leadership last year while Rovers' Cody Schutt is vice-captain.
Williams booted five goals in last year's 55-point win over Goulburn Valley at Mooroopna, as interleague returned after a Covid break.
Wodonga's Jack Driscoll will take rucking duties after Albury's Isaac Muller was concussed last week.
"It's a great, balanced side with some experienced campaigners and some fantastic youth," Sexton said.
"If you have a look at each individual they're playing good football and they deserve their spots.
"They (GV) might have a couple of more experienced campaigners but they've got some highly talented young blokes.
"So, to me, it will be very even.
"We know that it's going to take 22 of us ... they'll be a good challenge for us."
OVENS AND MURRAY
B: Samuel Jewell (Wodonga), Julian Hayes (North Albury), Jessy Wilson (Albury)
HB: Hamish Gilmore (Albury), Lucas Conlan (Albury), Charlie Morrison (Wodonga)
C: Brodie Filo (Rovers), Jim Grills (Albury), Jack Gerrish (Rovers)
HF: Brody Ricardi (Myrtleford), Matt Casey (Yarrawonga), Bailey Frauenfelder (Yarrawonga)
F: Ryan Bruce (Yarrawonga), Leigh Williams (Yarrawonga), Jake O'Brien (Lavington)
R: Jack Driscoll (Lavington), Dylan Stone (Rovers), Cody Schutt (Rovers)
I: Josh Mathey (Wodonga), Billy Glanville (Lavington), Riley Bice (Albury), Ewan Mackinlay (Lavington)
Emerg: Brad St John (Raiders), Jason Burke (Raiders)
GOULBURN VALLEY
From - Aiden Mills (Echuca), Riley Smith (Echuca), Will Monohan (Echuca), Jack Evans (Echuca), Jett Trotter (Euroa), Lachie Hill (Euroa), Kaine Herbert (Kyabram), Ben Christopher (Mansfield), Frazer Dale (Mansfield), Lachie Murphy-Dale (Mansfield), Chris Nield (Mooroopna), Dom Gugliotti (Mooroopna), Rory Huggard (Mooroopna), Ben Rigoni (Seymour), Jack O'Sullivan (Seymour), Riley Mason (Seymour), Bryce Stephenson (Shepp Bears), Zach Banch (Shepp Swans), Jayden Magro (Shepp United), Kyle Clarke (Shepp United), Ethan Penrith (Tatura), Harley McCarthy Tatura)
18 AND UNDER
OVENS AND MURRAY
B: Charlie Ross (Wangaratta), Charles Ledger (Rovers), Justin Lewis (Rovers)
HB: Fraser Bennett (Albury), Harvey Cribbes (Raiders), Charley Holland-Dean (Wangarat
C: Archer Scammell (Raiders), Finn Osborne (Rovers), Hunter Frauenfelder (Yarrawonga)
HF: Oscar Lyons (Lavington), Ashton McPherson (Myrtleford), Xavier Russell (Lavington)
F: Ty Quade (Albury), Corby Robertson (Lavington), Judd Schubert (Rovers)
R: Daniel Finnimore (Wodonga), Nelson Bowey (Raiders), Ned Twycross (Raiders)
INT: James Webb (North Albury), Patrick Lavis (Lavington), Riley Allan (Rovers), Zac Whitsed (Raiders)
EMERG: Will Ashton (Rovers), Hugh Canning (Wangaratta)
GOULBURN VALLEY
From - Solomen Fleming (Echuca), Noah Langborne (Echuca), Makai Cronin (Echuca), Sam Edgar (Echuca) , Ryan Hill (Euroa) , Will Creevey (Euroa), Nic Jephson (Kyabram), Bohden Learmonth (Kyabram), Lachie Pentony (Mansfield), Max Mahoney (Mansfield), Xavier Chandler (Mooroopna), Toby Williams (Mooroopna), Ben Woods (Mooroopna), Lewis Lubeck (Seymour) , Charlie Mellington (Shepp Bears), Ned Byrne (Shepp Bears), Zac Metcalf (Shepp Bears), Zayden Leocata (Shepp Bears), Mitch Grumley (Shepp Swans), Mason Reeves (Shepp Swans), Declan Newbound (Shepp United), Sam Lewis (Shepp United)
NETBALL
OPEN
OVENS AND MURRAY
Maddy Allan (Yarrawonga)
Emily Browne (North Albury)
Saige Broz (Myrtleford)
Georgia Clark (Wangaratta)
Ellie Cooper (Wangaratta)
Hannah Grady (Wangaratta)
Sophie Hanrahan (Myrtleford)
Olivia La Spina (Myrtleford)
Issy Newton (Wangaratta)
Emily Stewart (Raiders)
Hannah Symes (Yarrawonga)
GOULBURN VALLEY
Sarah Szczykulski (Seymour)
Sheridan Townrow (Echuca)
Teal Hocking (Rochester)
Ella Sidebottom (Shepparton)
Hollie Reid (Kyabram)
Asha Gray (Mooroopna)
Molly Kennedy (Tatura)
Sophie Garner (Shepparton Swans)
Caitlin McLachlan (Mooroopna)
Jasmine Fraser (Tatura)
17 AND UNDER
OVENS AND MURRAY
Indie Conway (Raiders)
Alannah Foley (Wodonga)
Ava Koschitzke (Raiders)
Mia Lavis (Raiders)
Aleira McCowan (Albury)
Kijana McCowan (Albury)
Lily McKimmie (Wodonga)
Maggie McGrath (Raiders)
Eliza Mooney (Raiders)
GOULBURN VALLEY
Ella Morgan (Shepp Swans)
Sienna Burke (Mooroopna)
Makayla Finn (Shepp Bears)
Ruby Higgins Shepp Bears)
Harriet Gall (Shepp Swans)
Mackenzie O'Dwyer (Shepp Bears)
Janaya Petite Shepp (United)
Mackenzie Clarke (Mooroopna)
Keely O'Dwyer (Shepp Bears)
Zoey Monteleone (Shepp (Bears)
Ruby Trimble (Seymour)
Montana Burke (Shepp Bears)
