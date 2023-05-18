Q: Your opponent this week, CDHBU, has flown under the radar and sits on top of the ladder?
A: Personally, I rated CDHBU last year and they have got a lot of talent on their list. I think they are on the record as saying they underachieved last season and look to have the hunger to make amends this year.
Q: My spies tell me clever goal sneak Corey Smith is under an injury cloud with a knee complaint after being spotted hobbling in to see his specialist during the week?
A: I haven't heard that and we are planning for him to play. Corey is a real barometer and is a nightmare to match-up on. He is the type of player who can kick five in a quarter and when he's up and about, so are the Power.
Q: What do you rate as the Power's biggest asset?
A: With Smith alongside Ryan Beveridge and their coach big 'Doc' the Power boast plenty of firepower. Beveridge has come through Corowa thirds last year and we won't be letting him sneak under our guard either.
Q: Big Peter 'Cookie' Hancock missed last weekend against Billabong Crows?
A: 'Cookie' copped a knock to his ribs against Jindera and missed last week and won't play this week. It's not ideal because I rate Callum Butler as one of the better big men in the competition.
Q: Corowa-Rutherglen recruit Matt Wilson has been in scintillating form and I'm hearing big punting Spider stalwarts Peter Pargeter and Peter Morris are trying to get some money on Wilson winning the Azzi medal?
A: Ha ha, the two Pete's certainly love a bet so that wouldn't surprise me. Matty has impressed his team-mates though with his ball winning ability and delivery first rate.
ALSO IN SPORT
ROUND SIX
Saturday, May 20
Osborne v RWW Giants
Bill. Crows v Magpies
Jindera v Culcairn
Holbrook v Henty
Howlong v CDHBU
Brock-Burrum v Lockhart
The Power have started the season 5-0 and will head to Howlong with plenty of confidence. The two sides for whatever reason don't get on and expect plenty of niggle throughout the contest and the boisterous Spiders crowd in full voice with the club holding their past players' day. The Power are sweating on the fitness of Corey Smith and it's hard to see them winning without him.
Verdict: Howlong by 11 points
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.