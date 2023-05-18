A driver who fled after a three-vehicle collision on the Hume Freeway at Benalla is now under police guard in hospital.
Victoria Police said the incident occurred just before 8.30pm on Thursday, May 18 and involved a maroon Holden Commodore, Hyundai wagon and a livestock transport truck.
"Police, with assistance from the Air Wing, located and arrested the male driver of the Holden about 150 metres from the collision after he fled the scene," Leading Senior Constable Jody Clayton said.
"The 32-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment and is currently under police guard.
"Officers are investigating a number of calls to triple zero about a vehicle travelling at excessive speeds and on the wrong side of the freeway prior to the collision."
Anyone who witnessed the incident, with CCTV/dashcam footage or with further information can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit crimestoppersvic.com.au.
