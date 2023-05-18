The Border Mail
Police arrest man who fled three-car collision on Hume Freeway at Benalla

By Janet Howie
Updated May 19 2023 - 7:46am, first published 7:30am
Anyone who witnessed Thursday's incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit crimestoppersvic.com.au. Picture file

A driver who fled after a three-vehicle collision on the Hume Freeway at Benalla is now under police guard in hospital.

