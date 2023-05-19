LAVINGTON Panthers duo Gab Goldsworthy and Sam Creasy have been appointed co-captains as the region's female football league makes its interleague debut this weekend.
After launching in 2016, the North East Border Female Football League will take on Northern Country and Central Victorian Women's at Mooroopna on Sunday.
League operations manager Jack Penny said there had been an eagerness this year from the clubs and players to see where the five-team competition sat relative to its peers.
"We're really confident that we've got a good team," Penny said.
"It's not entirely about winning, it is about having fun and showcasing our league.
"But it'd be nice to come away with the win."
Lavington boys thirds coach Ken Mansell will take the helm of the women's open side while NEBFFL will also field an under-18 team.
Goldsworthy and Creasy played in the Panthers' premiership team last year, when they upset rivals Wodonga Raiders, and the duo are slated to start inside the centre square with teammate Ruby Dien and Raider Jade Hough.
Creasy also plays netball for Jindera while Goldsworthy, who is originally from Beechworth, travels from university in Wagga in lieu of a winter league up there.
The reigning Lavington best and fairest can be found most mornings at the gym, trains with the university's men's squad, usually does the running for their senior and reserves sides, before travelling south for her game on Sunday.
"It's exciting, I don't know how we will go, all we can do is bring our best and see what happens," she said.
The 25-year-old said she was looking forward to playing alongside admired opponents such as Wangaratta Rovers' Kate Burns and Raider Hough.
"Some of the girls just seem like they have a wealth of knowledge, and it'll be nice to be playing alongside them and not having to try to battle them," the veterinary science student said.
"Houghy and Burnsy are two that come to mind, just really smart footballers, who will be good to play with."
The matches will be two 20-minute halves with the NEBFFL games to kick off at 10am and 11.50am before a decider at 2.10pm.
In their newly-designed black and pink jumpers, the group had their third and last training session on Wednesday.
Penny said the addition of sponsor Fernwood Fitness Albury over summer had strengthened the league and the hope was to provide an interleague fixture next year if the demand was there.
THE TEAM:
B: Jamie Howie, Claire Lane, Kate Burns
HB: Yasmine Budic, Jacinta Findlay, Renee Cawood
C: Skye Burgess, Sam Creasy, Mackenzie Winnell
HF: Nikita Brown, Emilee McPherson, Kasey Marsden
F: Taylah Power, Cassie Koschel, Tia Charles
R: Ruby Dein, Jade Hough, Gab Goldsworthy
Int: Mikayla Prescott, Frankie Butler, Kim Crowther, Hannah Barton, Bella Fielder, Amy Collins
