Albury Racing Club is the proud owner of a permanent new 9mx5m big screen.
Strategically positioned 20m from the winning post, the club was able to unveil its latest investment at its most recent meeting on Friday, May 12.
Club chief executive officer Steve Hetherton said the big screen had been on the club's wish-list for several years.
"It's something that has been on our wish-list for quite some time and it's exciting to finally see it come to fruition last week," Hetherton said.
"It will add to the atmosphere on raceday and enable racegoers to keep a closer eye on whether it be a horse that they have an interest in or maybe had a bet on.
"It's not before time and it was great to be able to use the big screen for the first time at our most recent meeting.
"There still needs to be some finishing touches but to see the vision for the first time was fantastic.
"The original plan was to have it ready for our cup carnival back in March but there were a few issues with the shipping from overseas and it was delayed for several weeks."
Most of the bigger clubs in country NSW already have similar big screens of varying dimensions.
Hetherton said the club put plenty of thought into the best spot for the big screen to be situated.
"Where it is situated enables the big screen to be best utilised on cup day and Christmas meetings when we attract our big crowds and still in full view of a lot of the marquees which is important," he said.
"We needed it to be that big to ensure that we don't have the cost now of hiring another screen for our biggest meetings.
"It is also in full view of our members lounge and accommodating our members is always high on the club's priority list."
Hetherton said the big screen was the single biggest investment by the club during his tenure as CEO outside developments to the track.
"It's the single biggest investment by the club in recent memory outside the track and training facilities," he said.
"It's definitely the biggest during my time as CEO.
"But it's well worth it when you consider the benefits for patrons and enhancing the experience on-course."
The big screen will not only enhance the experience on raceday but Hetherton said the club was already thinking about how to best utilise its investment outside of racing.
"We are looking at other opportunities and we identified that when budgeting for the big screen," he said.
"During the spring and summer months we hope to have some other events that we will host that the big screen will be in use.
"It might be just another feature to an event that we already have or a new and exciting addition."
