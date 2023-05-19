WARM up to polenta, spezzatino, sausages, panini and pizza this weekend when Myrtleford celebrates its Italian heritage.
More than 5000 visitors are expected to flock to the Alpine Valley town on Saturday and Sunday for the 14th annual La Fiera Italian Festival.
The main event, La Festa, transforms the town's Piazza into a hub for the Italian food and wine festival on Saturday.
Vendors line the street while the Circoli (clubs) offer hearty authentic fare from their respective regions.
There will be entertainment for all ages including a barista race, grape stomping, singing and dancing, and the children's activity hub.
Festival convenor John Reynold-Smith welcomed the return of the festival, which got bigger and better every year.
"The Festa brings together diverse elements of Myrtleford and the region, for the benefit of all," he said.
"It provides the town with a wholesome and positive identity, which we should work hard to develop and preserve."
Among other highlights this weekend will be authentic three-course meals at Michelini Wines and Gapsted Wines; Michelini is offering dinner on Saturday night and lunch on Sunday while Gapsted has a lunch on Sunday.
Bastoni Pizzeria will fix you a drink as part of Spritz O'Clock from 5pm both days of the festival.
Celebrated North East chef Patrizia Simone will host a masterclass at the Anglican Church Hall on Sunday morning.
Participants will learn the tricks of the trade as she prepares a delicious Italian classic and demonstrates regional variations.
They can taste the flavours of the dishes and delve a bit deeper into Patrizia's culinary journey, while acquiring some authentic hints and flavoursome cooking tips with dedicated Q+A time allowed.
There will be an Italian movie night on Saturday night and an Italian car display at the Mercato on Sunday.
Find the program and tickets online at lafiera.com.au.
