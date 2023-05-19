The Border Mail
Myrtleford hosts 14th La Fiera Italian Festival in the Alpine Valleys

Jodie Bruton
Updated May 19 2023 - 5:31pm, first published 4:00pm
Michelini Wines' Kane Michelini and La Fiera Festival co-organiser John Costenaro toast Myrtleford's annual festival. Picture by James Wiltshire
WARM up to polenta, spezzatino, sausages, panini and pizza this weekend when Myrtleford celebrates its Italian heritage.

