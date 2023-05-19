The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga event for The Indi Way book highlighting independent shift

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
May 19 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Indi MP Helen Haines celebrates after retaining the seat at the 2022 federal election. Picture by James Wiltshire
Indi MP Helen Haines celebrates after retaining the seat at the 2022 federal election. Picture by James Wiltshire

The story behind the rise of the independent movement in Indi has made its way across the North East through a series of book launch events.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.