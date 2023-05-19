Ovens and Murray officials are keen to take interleague back to the MCG.
Their proposal is for the annual clash against the Goulburn Valley League to serve as a curtain-raiser for an AFL match.
Player feedback and spectator numbers at Saturday's showdown in Albury will guide the O and M's discussions with their GV counterparts.
"This time last year, we had guys playing in this team who are now on AFL lists," general manager Kane Arendarcikas said.
"Interleague is about promoting the players and putting them on a pedestal higher than club level.
"In this day and age, with no country championships, this is as high as they can go outside of VFL and Murray Bushrangers.
"We want to see it continue as long as we can and if it's the same as it looks now or it looks different in the future, that's where we've got to look at it year on year.
"After every program, you get some feedback from the players, you do a review with the coaches and there are things on the table.
"The Ovens and Murray and GV League may campaign to AFL Victoria to play as a curtain-raiser to an AFL match; I think that would be a dream for most players.
"If that's something both leagues can facilitate, that's certainly on the table.
"In the days of the old country championships, that was the pathway.
"The road to the final was always at the MCG, Waverley or Princes Park so I think that could definitely could be looked at.
"Whether it's more or less work for the leagues, clubs and players, I don't know, but it's a decent carrot and something worth putting on the table."
Albury Sportsground is the setting for the latest instalment of one of country football's fiercest rivals after Damian Sexton's side claimed victory over the GVL at Mooroopna last year.
The O and M netballers, meanwhile, are looking to avenge their 2022 defeat with Rhiannon Harris having succeeded Georgie Bruce as coach.
"We've been incredibly impressed with Albury as far as hosting this year," Arendarcikas said.
"I think all the players will really appreciate that facility, particularly the surface, and the GV League has some great great venues as well but that's the sort of stuff where we'll continue to think outside the square and listen to the players because they're the ones putting on the show at the end of the day.
"How that relates to netball is probably the next question, if we did go down that path.
"It's important that the netball and football as a showcase for country sport get the opportunity to shine on the same day so that's one of the things we'll have to consider."
Arendarcikas accepted the counter-argument that playing in Melbourne would mean taking the game away from local supporters around the O and M and GVL.
"We've got to listen to all the stakeholders," he said.
"If we get a massive turnout this weekend, that probably means it's here to stay locally and the same when we go down to the Shepparton region.
"But if it's not something the crowds are swarming to...
"The key personnel in all of this is the players and if we can do something to elevate the profile of it and put them on show in the best place we can, whether that's locally or if that's in Melbourne, we've certainly got to look at all avenues."
