The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Ovens and Murray keen to play future interleague matches in Melbourne

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated May 19 2023 - 6:22pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leigh Williams captains the Ovens and Murray against the GVL on Saturday.
Leigh Williams captains the Ovens and Murray against the GVL on Saturday.

Ovens and Murray officials are keen to take interleague back to the MCG.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.