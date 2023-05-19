The Border Mail
Greater Hume Council agrees on 4.7 per cent rate rise for 2023-24 draft budget

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
May 19 2023 - 3:00pm
Greater Hume Council mayor Tony Quinn is happy with the 2023-24 draft budget up for community feedback, which includes a 4.7 per cent rate rise. Picture by Mark Jesser
Greater Hume Council mayor Tony Quinn is happy with the 2023-24 draft budget up for community feedback, which includes a 4.7 per cent rate rise. Picture by Mark Jesser

Greater Hume councillors have unanimously agreed on a 4.7 per cent rate increase as part of draft budget deliberations for the 2023-24 financial year on May 17.

