Greater Hume councillors have unanimously agreed on a 4.7 per cent rate increase as part of draft budget deliberations for the 2023-24 financial year on May 17.
The council has voted to keep its rise inline with the rate peg set by the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal.
Mayor Tony Quinn said while neighbouring councils, such as Federation, had asked for a special rate variation to exceed the cap, it was important for Greater Hume to spend and live within its means.
"We could all spend a lot more money, but we've got to be conscious of the ratepayers. A lot of them are doing it tough, like everywhere else in the country," he said.
"Staff wages and costs go up every so often, but there are better ways every day of the week of doing things.
"If you watch the little costs, it's what really counts. It's not the great big dollars, because if you neglect the little ones, it's done and dusted before you get a chance to take control of the big ones."
The Greater Hume draft budget is set at $59 million, with $37.2 million in operating costs and $22 million for capital works.
Road, bridge and footpath projects are the major expenses and are estimated at $28.6 million.
"We've got a lot of roadworks going on at present and the contract prices vary a lot, but you've just got to make sure you pick the right contractor that will do the job properly and get the right estimated cost," Cr Quinn said.
The draft budget will be on public exhibition until Friday, June 16.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
