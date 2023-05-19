NEXT year's Country Championships Final will be worth $1 million.
Racing NSW made the announcement on Tuesday, among increases in prizemoney to three feature races.
The Big Dance has gone up $1 million to a $3 million race, while the Country and Provincial-Midway Championships Finals were increased by $500,000 each to $1 million.
Racing NSW chairman Russell Balding AO believes the increase is fitting of the Country Championships' status on the racing calendar.
"The Country Championships has developed as a highlight of the autumn in its own right, delivering the Championships to locations throughout country NSW," Balding said.
"The Country Championships and Provincial-Midway Championships are important aspirational racing series."
Meanwhile Albury Racing Club will stage its next meeting on Monday.
The club will host a seven race card.
