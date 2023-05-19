A propensity for violence has taken a Jindera teenager one step closer to waking each morning in prison.
Seth Ross was spared such a reality for now, though was still handed a period in custody this week over an unprovoked assault in an Albury pub.
During his previous appearance, when he pleaded guilty, the 19-year-old was told by magistrate Sally McLaughlin how he was about to find out how serious the laws of NSW could be in dealing with such violence.
That was how things came to pass when Ms McLaughlin sentenced Ross to a seven-month jail term on a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Ross will get to serve the term by way of an intensive corrections order, under which he must perform 80 hours of unpaid community work.
He must also "engage in all programs as directed" by NSW Community Corrections.
Ross was convicted and fined $1600 on a charge of being an excluded person failing to leave a premises when required and a further $280 on another charge of enter enclosed lands without lawful excuse.
He admitted to the charges six weeks ago.
Those guilty pleas put him in breach of a supervised nine-month community corrections order imposed in the same court earlier this year for intimidation, on top of a $1200 fine for breaching an apprehended violence order.
That matter involved Ross terrifying his former partner by making her believe an alleged sex video was in circulation within a friends group.
Ms McLaughlin revoked that order and placed him on a new 12-month order.
The jail term was imposed over an incident that took place at Albury's Beer Deluxe hotel on March 5.
Ross entered the pub about 1pm, in breach of a five-year ban on him attending that hotel.
A manager recognised Ross and ordered him to leave.
But Ross refused, telling the manager: "I'm not banned, I'm not leaving."
Instead, Ross approached another man standing at a bar in the beer garden out back.
Ross was "aggressive" and "hostile". Standing close to the man, they briefly argued about Ross' former girlfriend.
"The accused has clenched his right fist and struck ... the left side of the (victim's) jaw region," police said.
The victim stumbled backwards and was caught by two patrons.
He suffered a laceration to his jaw, a swollen lip and was left "light-headed" and "dizzy".
"CCTV footage depicts families visibly shocked and scared as a result of the incident."
