Albury's Madeline Dundon had her heart set on being a nurse from a young age.
She had watched her grandmother enjoy the benefits of looking after others, so felt it fitting to follow in her footsteps.
That was made possible after she got offered early entry into Charles Sturt University through its Advantage program.
This provides a pathway into university before Year 12 students take their final exams, securing their future study.
Ms Dundon said she felt a lot of relief knowing she had already secured a place.
"I got my offer right before my exams, and any stress I had went away knowing I was going to university," she said.
"The thought of helping people is really awesome.
"I still tried to do well on my exams, but having that back-up plan eased my mind of worry.
"I was able to focus on things other than stress about what I would do."
Advantage gives preference to personal attributes such as communication, empathy, resilience and motivation.
It also takes into consideration a student's academic aptitude, including Year 11 results, to determine their likely success as a student and in the workforce.
Ms Dundon said she felt she was already empathetic, having volunteered her time at a nursing home.
"I was able to write my application with a breeze because I felt I could write from experience," she said.
"I had a little trouble in high school because I moved from Queensland to NSW when I was 16, which was the prime time to study. It threw a spanner in the works, but I overcame it and used it in my application."
Charles Sturt associate director of admissions Peter Greening said interest in the early-entry program was strong and provided Year 12 students with a sense of well being.
"As they go through an otherwise stressful final year of school," he said.
"Students are encouraged to apply for early entry, to take away some of the pressure that inevitably comes with Year 12 and exams.
"The program gives students a clear understanding of what studying at Charles Sturt University is really like."
Program coordinator Jordan Stewart said the feedback from students and families had been great.
"There has been significant growth and applications since we first started in 2019," he said.
Ms Dundon said anyone looking to apply should do so as "it's well worth it".
"There are three different rounds, so if you aren't successful for the first round, you can try for the next one and the next one," she said.
