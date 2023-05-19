A man has been held up with a firearm during an armed robbery in Wodonga on Friday morning.
Police were called to Brockley Street about 1.15am.
The victim said two men with balaclavas got out of a small silver car and approached him with the gun and a knife.
He handed over items and the pair fled east on Brockley Street in their vehicle.
The man was unharmed.
The incident occurred near Charles Street with police canvassing the area.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
