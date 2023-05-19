The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police investigate armed robbery on Brockley Street, Wodonga

By Blair Thomson
Updated May 19 2023 - 11:08am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police investigate the incident on Brockley Street, Wodonga, on Friday morning. Picture by Blair Thomson
Police investigate the incident on Brockley Street, Wodonga, on Friday morning. Picture by Blair Thomson

A man has been held up with a firearm during an armed robbery in Wodonga on Friday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.