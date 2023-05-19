Albury-Wodonga's mobile phone criminal, Damon Caylup Mirkovic, has had the resolution of his case delayed yet again.
Mirkovic was scheduled to be sentenced two weeks ago, but problems with the wording of the charges put that off until this week.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin has agreed to a further sentencing adjournment to next Wednesday, May 24, for the finalisation of the matters that involve an ongoing thieving spree in the vicinity of $75,000.
IN OTHER NEWS:
At the previous mention of the matter, defence lawyer Rachel Karrour requested more time to resolve discrepancies related to the exact value of the goods he took.
The Thurgoona man was first set to be sentenced in June last year, when he was told his offending was so serious that jail was the only option.
He then failed to front his sentence hearing a few days later, resulting in a court warrant being issued for his arrest.
Mirkovic pleaded guilty last year to 16 charges of larceny as a bailee and 13 of disposing of stolen property over the mobile phones.
He appeared in court in March, via a video link to jail - where he was being held bail refused - to answer those charges again.
At the same time, he pleaded not guilty to fresh charges of intimidation, contravention of an apprehended violence order and enter enclosed lands.
Mirkovic, in order to feed his drug and gambling addictions, used his position as an Australia Post StarTrack parcel delivery driver to steal phones and watches valued at $74,595.64.
He used his own workplace identity scanner to transfer parcels to his delivery van.
But before delivering the high-price Apple iPhones, Samsung Galaxy phones and Apple watches to Telstra's Albury and Wodonga shops, he opened the parcels and helped himself.
Mirkovic sold the phones to a man in Melbourne.
A complaint was made about tampered parcels.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.