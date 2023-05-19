The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Thurgoona man's charges to be finalised a year after he decided not to front court

By Albury Court
May 19 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Damon Caylup Mirkovic
Damon Caylup Mirkovic

Albury-Wodonga's mobile phone criminal, Damon Caylup Mirkovic, has had the resolution of his case delayed yet again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.